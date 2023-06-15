‘He will declare himself king’, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj taunts PM Modi

New Delhi : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj on Thursday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that if the opposition parties do not unite before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it is possible that next time there will be no general elections in the country. AAP’s national spokesperson and Delhi government minister Saurabh Bhardwaj also claimed that if Narendra Modi is re-elected as prime minister in 2024, he is likely to change the constitution and make himself the prime minister as long as he is alive. Declare him as the ‘King’ of the country.

BJP trampling the opposition

When asked about AAP’s issues for the meeting of opposition parties to be held on June 23 in Patna, the capital of Bihar, Bhardwaj said that now the big issue is that if the opposition parties do not come together and fight (2024 elections), So it is possible that there will be no elections in the country next time. He alleged that the BJP is trampling on the opposition. He said that the way CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation), ED (Enforcement Directorate) and IT (Income Tax Department) raids are being conducted against the leaders of opposition parties and they are being put behind bars.

As long as Modi is alive, he will remain king

He said that there is a possibility that if Narendra Modi after becoming Prime Minister in 2024 (again) will declare that as long as he is alive, he will be the king of this country and the freedom of this country, for which countless people have laid down their lives. Given, will be lost. In the meeting of opposition parties organized by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on June 23, anti-BJP parties will prepare a strategy for the Lok Sabha elections.

Saurabh Bhardwaj’s claim childish: BJP

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva termed Saurabh Bhardwaj’s claims as silly and childish. He said that instead of making childish allegations, Bharadwaj should explain why his party was so eager to embrace even those parties and leaders whom Kejriwal used to abuse and accused of being corrupt. Bhardwaj also targeted the Congress for allegedly copying AAP’s manifestos.

Crisis of leaders in Congress: Sachdeva

Virendra Sachdeva said that the Indian National Congress, the country’s oldest party, is facing not only a crisis of leaders, but also a crisis of ideas. After mocking Arvind Kejriwal and AAP for welfare schemes related to water and electricity and free bus travel for women, she is now copying our views. Asked about the tussle between the AAP government in Delhi and the Center over service matters, Bhardwaj said the Center wanted to stall the functioning of the elected government in the national capital.