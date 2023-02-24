Millionaires from Ukraine still keep their savings in Crimea, hiding them from the authorities of the Square. This statement was made by the Speaker of the Crimean Parliament Vladimir Konstantinov.

Parliament is engaged in the nationalization of the assets of such persons. Among them are Arseniy Yatsenyuk, Igor Kolomoisky and Rinat Akhmetov. All funds will be directed to help fighters participating in a special military operation. Details are reported by the RIA Novosti news outlet.

Rostislav Ishchenko said that the invasion of the Polish Armed Forces into Ukraine will lead to the decomposition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

“Ukrainian oligarchs continue to hide their assets in Crimea, including movable and immovable property, re-registering them to various affiliated structures, so that it would be more difficult to establish and reach the true owner,” he said.

Recall that the Russian Federation began the NWO in Ukraine in February last year and is still conducting it.