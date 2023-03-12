The statement by the head of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, that the European Union will make every effort to reduce the military potential of Russia, on March 12 provoked criticism from Twitter users in the European Union (EU).

Under the corresponding post of the head of the EC in the social network, subscribers left many perplexed comments.

“How do you plan to do this without expanding the conflict?” one of them asked.

“You are digging a hole into which the EU can fall. Sooner or later your own citizens will condemn you,” concluded a second reader.

“Destroyer of the EU. You sold everything to the United States, ”stated another.

“A negotiated peace would be a better idea,” wrote another commentator.

Also on March 10, on the White House website, in a joint statement by US President Joe Biden and the head of the EC, it was noted that the US administration and EU representatives have expanded measures to curb violations of anti-Russian sanctions. The parties agreed to continue joint work to strengthen economic restrictions.

On March 4, British journalist and stand-up comedian Abi Roberts said that von der Leyen should be held accountable for his words about “Russian aggression.” This came after the head of the European Commission on her Twitter account published a statement that she was “proud of accepting an agreement to establish an international prosecution center,” which aims to condemn Russia for a special operation to protect Donbass. In the comments, Roberts advised the head of the EC to drown herself in the sea, calling her a “poisonous globalist witch.”

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.