Head of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan Okhlopkov said that people are threatened by incurable prion diseases

February 19, 2023, 13:43 – BLiTZ – News

Head of the Ministry of Health of Karelia Mikhail Okhlopkov spoke about serious diseases that threaten humanity. According to the official, serious risks are posed by prion diseases, which most people have not even heard of. This is reported by Arguments and Facts.

Okhlopkov clarified that prion diseases are slowly progressive brain lesions. According to him, in the case of the development of such a disease, patients face severe symptoms, such as impaired motor activity, behavioral disorders, dementia, myoclonus, as well as a number of other psychopathic and neurological disorders.

Patients with prion diseases often lose the ability to take care of themselves, lose the ability to think critically, may become irritable, and experience cognitive and memory impairment.

According to Okhlopkov, the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic can lead to the spread of prion diseases, since one of the negative effects of the coronavirus is that it can cause improper folding of proteins.

