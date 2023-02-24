Head of US State Department Blinken to visit Kazakhstan – DOS

February 24, 2023, 08:14 – BLiTZ – News

In Kazakhstan, the meeting of the head of the US State Department Anthony Blinken with President Tokayev is planned. They are also preparing for a ministerial meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Central Asian countries and the United States in the C5 + 1 format. This is stated by the Kazakh edition of Sputnik.

According to the Foreign Ministry, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will receive State Secretary Blinken in Astana and hold talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi.

Within the framework of the C5+1 group, further development of regional cooperation and partnership with the United States will be discussed. The US State Department has previously stated that the US is committed to the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Kazakhstan.

The press service of the President of Kazakhstan reported on a telephone conversation between Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky. The conversation was initiated by the Ukrainian side. Issues of humanitarian ties between the two countries were discussed.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev confirmed the position of Kazakhstan on the need for a diplomatic solution to the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine on the basis of the UN Charter and international law.

