Headmasters will not get summer leave in government schools of Bihar, will get toilets and other construction done

It has been made mandatory for head teachers and headmasters to stay in the school during the summer vacations which are going to start in the government schools of Bihar. During this, the head teachers will get the construction work done in the schools under their supervision. In this context, the Director of Bihar Education Project Council has issued necessary orders. Along with this, the district education officers have been directed to follow this order.

Letter issued by State Project Director

In the letter issued by the Bihar State Project Director to the District Education Officers, it has been written that during the summer vacation, all the development related works are going on in the schools. Therefore, headmasters and head teachers have to monitor the work and ensure its quality by staying in the school.

Many construction works going on in schools

The project director has written in his letter that these days works related to additional class rooms, newly created primary schools, boys and girls toilets, electrification, drinking water etc. are going on in government schools. All these construction works are being done through School Education Committee and School Management and Development Committee. Since all the work has to be completed on time. That’s why it is necessary for the headmaster and head teachers to stay in the school.

Got budget for construction works

According to the information received, construction work is to be done for the development of schools under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. For which the budget has also been received recently, so the implementation of the already ongoing construction work and all the schemes related to new construction has accelerated. Now the responsibility of monitoring and ensuring the quality of these construction works has been given to the headmasters.

