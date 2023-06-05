Heads of world’s top intelligence agencies hold secret meeting in Singapore

Singapore, 04 June (HS). The Shangri-La Dialogue security meeting of the world’s top intelligence agencies took place in Singapore, with about two dozen senior officials holding a secret meeting. In this, the head of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) Samant Goyal also participated in this meeting from the Indian side.

According to the report, such meetings have been held by the Singapore government for many years with the security summit being held at a different location. Also, the information of these meetings is not given in advance.

The US was represented by the head of his country’s intelligence community, Director of National Intelligence Avril Hines. An Indian source said Samant Goyal, head of India’s foreign intelligence gathering agency Research and Analysis Wing, also attended the meeting.

A source associated with the meeting said that the meeting was on the international shadow agenda. Given the range of countries involved, it is not a festival of tradecraft, but a way of fostering intentions and deeper understanding. There is an unspoken code among the intelligence services that they can talk in secret when more formal and open diplomacy is difficult, hence the meeting is held in Singapore. Due to the sensitivity of the matter, all those discussing the meetings are Five sources declined to be identified. This meeting proves to be beneficial for the people who attend it.

The US Embassy in Singapore said it had no information about the meeting. The Chinese and Indian governments did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The United States, Britain, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand operate the Five Eyes network for intelligence gathering and sharing. One of the sources said that no Russian representative was present. Ukraine’s deputy defense minister, Volodymyr V. Havrylov, was at the Shangri-La talks, but said he did not attend the intelligence meeting.

The Shangri-La Dialogue Security meeting was attended by over 600 delegates from 49 countries. He held bilateral and multilateral meetings. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese delivered the keynote address, while US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu and representatives of the UK also attended. Japan, Canada, Indonesia and South Korea were also involved in this.