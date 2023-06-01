Health department alert regarding dengue and malaria in Bihar, instructions to keep platelets available in hospitals

Patna. In view of the scorching heat prevailing in Bihar, the State Health Committee on Thursday held a review meeting with all the medical college hospitals, civil surgeons and mayors of four municipal corporations regarding prevention of dengue and malaria. Sanjay Kumar Singh, Health Secretary cum Executive Director of the State Health Committee, said that the availability of platelets should be ensured to prevent dengue and malaria.

Last year 13000 people were affected by dengue

The Executive Director told that during the scorching heat last year, the number of people suffering from dengue in Bihar reached about 13 thousand. This was the highest number of people affected by dengue in Bihar. Looking at the experience of last year, all districts, municipal corporations and medical colleges have been asked to take initiative in this direction.

Instructions for conducting awareness campaign regarding cleanliness

In urban areas, a campaign has been asked to make people aware of cleanliness regarding the prevention of dengue. Along with this, people should be told to continuously clean the frozen water in cooler, AC and freeze. Regular fogging should be done to prevent the outbreak of mosquitoes. Instructions were given to ensure the facility of dengue and malaria test in all the hospitals. Hospitals were also told to make arrangements for beds for dengue and malaria patients well in advance.

How to protect from dengue

To prevent dengue, first prevent water logging around.

Cover all water tanks with properly closing lids, so that mosquitoes do not breed.

Change vases, plant pots, fridge trays, bird or collecting water every week.

Wear full sleeve clothes, use mosquito nets, anti-mosquito creams or coils while sleeping.

Get nets installed on the doors and windows of the house. Do not allow unnecessary water stagnation at home and around. Do not leave broken utensils, tires and vials open. Do not take any medicine on your own if you have fever.