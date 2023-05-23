Health department will take action on 65 blood centers of Bihar, State program is making list of blood cells

Patna. Due to lack of blood, the problems of thalassemia and blood cancer patients have increased in Bihar including Patna. Many patients are reaching in critical condition due to not getting blood on time. The relatives of such patients have complained to the Health Department, after which an inquiry was conducted by the State Program Blood Cell of the State Health Committee. It has come to know that apart from Patna, there are about 65 such private blood centers operating in different districts, which till date have not given blood to a single patient of blood cancer and thalassemia. In view of this, the cell has started making a list by taking the related blood centers on the radar.

rule of giving free blood

It is being told that all the blood centers taken on the radar will be investigated, if the matter is found correct, then action will be taken according to the rules. It is known that there is a rule to give free blood to the patients of blood cancer and thalassemia.

Every person needs one to two units of blood.

More than 500 thalassemia patients are undergoing treatment in the district. The most affected of these are children. A person needs one unit of blood every month. There are some patients who require two units at a time. Especially the number of children is more in this. More or less the same situation is being seen with blood cancer patients.

Know, what is Thalassemia and blood cancer

Blood cancer affects the function and production process of our blood cells. There are mainly three types of blood cancer, which are called leukemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma. Similarly, Thalassemia is a genetic disease. It is caused by a defect in the genes of either the mother or the father or both. Normally, the age of red blood cells in the body is about 120 days, but in thalassemia their age is reduced to only 20 days. It has a direct effect on the hemoglobin present in the body. Due to decrease in the amount of hemoglobin, the body becomes weak and becomes weak and always starts suffering from one or the other disease.

what do the officers say

Dr. NK Gupta, State Program Officer, Blood Cell, State Health Society, told that blood cancer and thalassemia patients have to be given blood free of cost from government and private blood centers. But, a complaint has come that there are about 65 blood centers, which are not giving blood to such patients. In view of this, the related blood centers are being investigated. If found correct in the investigation, then action will be taken as per rules.