Health Ministry will start ‘Ayushman Bhava Program’, know how you can avail the benefits?

Ayushman Bhava Program: The Union Health Ministry is planning to launch a program called ‘Ayushman Bhava’ to ensure the best possible delivery of all government health schemes to every intended beneficiary, including the last mile persons. Official sources told the media that Ayushman Aapke Dwar 3.0, Ayushman Sabha, Ayushman Mela and Ayushman Gram are some of the activities planned under this programme.

Campaign aims at comprehensive and complete expansion of all health schemes

An official source said, “The aim of this campaign is to ensure comprehensive and complete coverage of all health schemes so that every eligible beneficiary is able to avail the benefits.”

Awareness about Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana Health Insurance Scheme Card

He said that Ayushman Sabha would be a village level campaign to be run by the Village Health and Sanitation and Nutrition Committee which would ensure that the benefits of all the health schemes of the Central and State Government reach the desired beneficiaries. He said that these would increase awareness about the importance of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana Health Insurance Scheme cards and their distribution and create Ayushman Bharat Health Account Number (ABHA).

To create awareness among people about the importance of using screening services

This campaign will help in making people aware of the importance of using screening services for non-communicable diseases and infectious diseases like sickle cell disease and tuberculosis through health and wellness centres. Ayushman Sabha will be organized in every village where PMJAY cards will be distributed and people will be informed about PMJAY affiliated hospitals in that area and treatment packages available under the scheme.

Awareness about child health issues, immunization, nutrition and anemia

An official source said, ‘These gram sabhas will help create awareness about reproductive and child health issues, vaccination, nutrition and anaemia. Apart from this, people will put forth issues and concerns related to the health services available at Ayushman Bharat Health and Arogya Kendra (AB-HWC), which will increase the social accountability of the health department towards the society.

How and where to make Ayushman card

To create Ayushman Card ID, you have to visit the official website of National Health Authority setu.pmjay.gov.in. After which the home page of the website will open in front of you. On the home page, you will see the option of Registration Your Self and Search Beneficiary, in which you have to click. On clicking, a new page will open in front of you.

How to make card manually

Carry an identity card (Aadhar Card, Pan Card, Driving License, Voter ID, Government ID Card) along with Family Composite ID.

Get eligibility checked by visiting Common Service Center, Public Service Center, UTI-ITSL center and get Ayushman card made.

Ayushman cards can also be made with the help of identified village employment assistant and ward incharge.

In case of hospitalization related to the scheme, free cards can be made through Ayushman Mitra.

Show Ayushman card in the hospital at the time of admission and avail free treatment.

Eligibility of beneficiary families of Ayushman Yojana

Households listed in the Socio Economic and Caste Census (SECC) year 2011 (SECC data from D-1 to D-7, except D-6)

Families covered in Sambal Yojana

Food slip holder families under the National Food Security Act

Apart from this, the beneficiaries of Employees State Insurance Scheme (ESIS) and Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) and employees of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) are given free treatment facility under the scheme in identified hospitals as per rules.

How to add your name in online Ayushman card?

Step1: Search on Google- Setu Pmjay. ,

Step2: Setu Pmjay gov in – Click on Bitnami. ,

Step3: Click on Register. ,

Step4: Fill the information of Register As Self User. ,

Step5: Click on Do Your KYC. ,

Step6: Complete Your KYC. ,

Step7: Complete eKYC Details.