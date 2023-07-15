Health schemes should be widely publicized so that no eligible beneficiary is left out: Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya

Dehradun, 15 July (Hindustan Times). The Swasthya Chintan Shivir should help bring us closer to the idea of ​​last mile connectivity in health. Over the last two days we have seen a detailed overview of the health sector in India today and brainstormed on the direction in which we should move to ensure universal health coverage. Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said this while presiding over the Swasthya Chintan Shivir.

Union Health Minister Dr. Mandaviya on Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan said, “People’s participation is a very necessary activity to eliminate the burden of tuberculosis in the country. Our approach to TB elimination reflects the Indian approach to health care. I call upon people to come forward to become Nikshay Mitras, as this can go a long way in making India TB free.” He urged the states to prioritize TB elimination and give it more momentum. He also urged the states to support the disabled population of the country by making it easier to issue disability certificates.

At the Chintan Shivir, Dr. VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog said, “A holistic paradigm for healthcare has been created over the last two days with inputs from all present and it is essential that the resolutions we pass today , it is implemented so that the goals that have been set can be achieved by the next year.

Health ministers include Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat (Uttarakhand), Rajni Vidala (Andhra Pradesh), Alo Libang (Arunachal Pradesh), Keshab Mahant (Assam), Rushikesh Patel (Gujarat), Banna Gupta (Jharkhand). Apart from this, Dinesh Gundu Rao (Karnataka), Sapam Ranjan Singh (Manipur), Dr. R.K. Lalthyangaliana (Mizoram), Thiru Ma. Subramaniam (Tamil Nadu) participating in the brainstorming conference.

With them TS Singh Deo (Deputy Chief Minister, and Health Minister, Chhattisgarh), Brajesh Pathak (Deputy Chief Minister, and Health Minister, Uttar Pradesh), BS Pant (Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister, Sikkim), Vishwas Sarang (State Medical Education Minister, Madhya Pradesh) ), K Lakshmi Narayanan (Public Works Minister, Puducherry) has also arrived to participate in the event.

Secretary Health & Family Welfare Rajesh Bhushan, Sudhansh Pant, OSD, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, AYUSH, Dr. Rajeev Behl, Secretary, Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and senior officials from states and leaders from industry bodies participated in the Chintan Shivir was present.