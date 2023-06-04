Health sub centers being built in all assembly constituencies of Bihar, list not yet received from 144 areas

For the expansion of health facilities in rural areas, Bihar’s health department had asked all the assembly members and all the members of the legislative council to set up health sub-centres in their area. This list is being awaited from the department for the last eight months. So far, the department has received the list of Vidhansabha and Vidhan Parishad constituencies only from 14 districts. The list of sub-centres from the remaining 24 districts is yet to be received from the members of each Vidhansabha and Vidhan Parishad. For this again, instructions have been given by the department to make the list available to all the districts.

List of dilapidated and buildingless health sub-centres sought

On behalf of the Health Department, through the District Magistrates, a list of dilapidated and buildingless health sub-centres has been sought from the members of the Legislative Assembly and members of the Legislative Council in their constituencies. In the financial year 2022-23 itself, on the basis of model estimates, seven health sub-centres are to be set up in every assembly constituency and five health sub-centres in every legislative council constituency. In view of this, the department has instructed all the District Magistrates to provide the list of all functional, but dilapidated and buildingless health sub-centres in their respective districts recommended by the members of the Vidhansabha and Vidhan Parishad along with the land availability report.

List did not come from 144 assembly constituencies

In view of this decision of the government, Madhepura, Saharsa, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Bhagalpur, Banka, Sheikhpura, Nalanda, Kaimur, Aurangabad and Madhubani districts have made available the list of health sub-centres in their districts. A total of 99 assembly constituencies come in these 14 districts. Apart from this, there are 144 assembly constituencies in 24 districts of the state, the list of which has not yet been received by the Health Department. The districts from which the list has not been received include Araria, Arwal, Begusarai, Bhojpur, Buxar, Gaya, Gopalganj, Jamui, Jehanabad, Katihar, Khagaria, Kishanganj, Lakhisarai, Munger, Nawada, West Champaran, Patna, East Champaran, Purnia, Rohtas. , Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Siwan and Supaul districts are included.

Exercise started to provide relief to passengers in Patna, AC city buses will increase in the hot summer(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cpd0qOjmI0E)