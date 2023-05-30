Health Tips: 5 Foods You Should Never Eat On An Empty Stomach

Health Tips: The first meal we eat in the morning sets our mood and energy for the whole day. Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day and provides us with the energy needed to function throughout the day. In such a situation, many times we eat anything on an empty stomach without thinking, which has a profound effect on our health. Today we will know in detail about what things we should and should not consume on an empty stomach.

foods that should never be eaten on an empty stomach

1. Tea or Coffee

Several studies suggest that consuming tea or coffee on an empty stomach can lead to digestive problems like bloating, constipation, heartburn and other troubles. Drinking coffee or tea first thing in the morning can upset your stomach or trigger stomach acid, which can lead to unhealthy digestion.

2. Citrus Fruits

Citrus fruits are rich in essential nutrients like fibre, vitamins and minerals, which should be avoided when eaten on an empty stomach. Citrus fruits like orange, kiwi, pineapple or lemon should not be consumed on an empty stomach in the morning as their high fiber and fructose content can slow down your metabolism and cause digestive issues throughout the day.

3. Spicy Food

Eating spicy food on an empty stomach can cause burning sensation in your stomach. Spicy foods can damage your stomach lining and cause discomfort. These foods can cause heartburn or pain in your stomach and make you feel uncomfortable throughout the day.

4. Raw Vegetables

Eating raw vegetables on an empty stomach should be avoided at all costs. Vegetables are a great source of fibre, vitamins, minerals and other essential nutrients which can hinder the process of digestion and make you feel uncomfortable. This may further lead to flatulence and abdominal pain.

5. Bakery Items

Bakery foods such as cakes, pastries, muffins and cookies should be avoided on an empty stomach as these foods contain yeast as their ingredient, which can damage the stomach lining and cause discomfort. Consuming these foods first thing in the morning can also lead to flatulence or gastric.