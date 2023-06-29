Health Tips: Drinking this vegetarian soup will reduce blood sugar level, must try!

Vegetarian Soup For Diabetes: Diabetes patients are always advised to eat healthy food, if they eat any unhealthy food then the blood sugar level will suddenly increase. Especially non-vegetarian foods like red meat and processed meat are like poison for diabetic patients, it increases cholesterol which causes many problems. Vegetarian things are very healthy for diabetes patients because it does not spoil their health. If you drink certain types of vegetarian soup, it can be of great help in reducing the level of glucose.

Drinking these vegetarian soups will reduce blood sugar level

1. Tomato Soup

To make tomato soup, take tomato soup, half teaspoon red chili, salt as per taste and one teaspoon ground garlic. Now put a pan on the gas and put a cup of water in it and cook it well by adding all the ingredients. Now cook the mixture on low flame. Then take it off the gas and wait for it to cool down. Now blend this mixture in a mixer grinder. Now heat it once again by putting it on the gas and add black salt to it and serve it in a bowl.

2. Red Lentil Soup

You must have consumed red lentils many times, but have you ever had its soup? For this, take soaked lentils, onions, carrots, capsicum and put them all in a pan with water and cook for 10 minutes. Finally add oregano leaves on top for flavor. Blend after it dissolves completely and serve in a bowl.

3. By drinking this mushroom soup

Blood sugar level can be reduced. For this, take one cup mushroom, one teaspoon wheat flour, half cup low fat milk, half cup chopped onion and one teaspoon oil and salt as per taste. Now put the pan on the gas and fry the onion on low flame. Now add half a cup of water along with all the ingredients in the pan. After cooking for 6 to 7 minutes, turn off the gas. Now put this mixture in milk and blend it. Now put cooking oil in a pan and cook this mixture on low flame and take it out in a bowl and serve.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on home remedies and general information. Must take medical advice before adopting it. Prabhat Khabar does not confirm this.)