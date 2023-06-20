Health workers tie black ribbon in protest against transfer policy, warning to stop work for two hours from June 24

Lucknow: In protest against the transfer policy, health workers have started protesting by tying black ribbons from Tuesday. If their demands are not met in time, then the employees will stop work from June 24. On the call of the Medical Health Federation, Uttar Pradesh, a symbolic demonstration was done by tying black ribbons.

Employees gathered in front of OPD of Balrampur Hospital

Chief General Secretary of Medical Health Federation Uttar Pradesh, Ashok Kumar told that according to the pre-determined programme, black tape movement was conducted in entire Uttar Pradesh including Balrampur Hospital, Lucknow. Provincial Medical Association, State Nurses Association, Gazetted Diploma Pharmacy Association, Diploma Pharmacy Association, Class IV State Employees Union Uttar Pradesh are included in this demonstration.

All cadres of health department involved in protest

Apart from this, the staff officers of Assistant Laboratory Association, X-Ray Technician Association, Dark Room Assistant Association Uttar Pradesh, TB Control Employees Association, ECG Technician, Electrician Association, Ministerial Association Swasthya Bhavan have supported the movement.

employees condemned the transfer policy 2023

Condemning the transfer policy 2023, the employees said that the Medical Health Federation Uttar Pradesh said that if our demands are not taken care of, then the work boycott will start. Time has been given for this on June 24. Work will be boycotted for two hours from 8 am to 10 am. Employees are angry with the arbitrary transfer policy.

Many demands including giving allowance for previous transfer

Ashok Kumar said that there are some demands of the employees. Among these, giving allowance for the transfer done in the past, keeping the president/minister separate from the transfer policy is the main thing. Apart from this, 20%, 10% transfers of group B, C have already been done automatically, as if the district hospital has been upgraded and made a medical college unilaterally. But all of them should be relieved along with their posts.

