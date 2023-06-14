Hearing in High Court of illegal appointment case in Jharkhand Assembly, instructions to file report through affidavit

Jharkhand News: The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday heard the PIL filed in the case of more than 150 illegal appointments in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. A division bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Justice Anand Sen heard the side of the applicant and the assembly during the hearing of the case. After this, the bench directed to submit the investigation report prepared by Justice Vikramaditya Prasad’s one-member commission in this matter. The bench said that it wants to see the report of the commission in the court. Therefore, the Secretary of the Legislative Assembly should present the report of the Commission through an affidavit during the next hearing. The bench fixed the date of July 18, 2023 for the next hearing of the case.

Restoration of more than 150 people in Jharkhand Assembly declared illegal

Earlier, advocate Rajeev Kumar, on behalf of the applicant, said that between 2005 and 2007, more than 150 people were reinstated on various posts in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, which was illegal. The appointment was investigated by a one-member commission headed by Justice Vikramaditya Prasad. The commission had submitted the report to the Governor in the year 2018. On the basis of the report, the governor had asked the speaker of the assembly to take action, but no action has been taken on the report of the said commission. Another commission has been formed to examine its report.

Assembly Secretary filed status report

A status report was filed in this matter by the Assembly Secretary. On his behalf, advocate Anil Kumar told the bench that the report of the commission headed by Justice SJ Mukhopadhyay, who is studying the report of Justice Vikramaditya Prasad, has not been received yet. The process of preparing the report is in progress. The tenure of the commission is till September 2023. It is notable that the applicant Shivshankar Sharma has filed a public interest litigation. He has demanded to take appropriate action in the case of illegal appointments in Jharkhand Assembly. Justice SJ Mukhopadhyay’s one-member commission was formed to study the investigation report of Justice Vikramaditya Prasad, whose report has not been received yet.

Proceedings of Jharkhand High Court started in new building, Chief Justice said – Eco friendly campus should be made no plastic zone

Got the job on the lobbying of leaders and influential people

The case of illegal appointment and promotion in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly is going on for a long time. During the tenure of the first speaker of the state, Inder Singh Namdhari, 274 people were appointed and during the tenure of Speaker Alamgir Alam, 324 people were appointed. At the same time, Shashank Shekhar Bhokta wrongly promoted people while he was the speaker. During the time of Mr. Namdhari, 70 percent people were restored from one district. During the appointment of Mr. Alamgir, the matter of transaction of money had come to the fore. Governor Sibte Razi had ordered an inquiry. Retired Justice Loknath Prasad first conducted the investigation, then Retired Justice Vikramaditya Prasad got the responsibility of the investigation. In the year 2018, Vikramaditya submitted the investigation report to the then Governor Draupadi Murmu (currently the President). Smt. Murmu sent the inquiry report to the Legislative Assembly for action. The assembly has not taken any action in the whole matter so far. The present government has formed a one-man commission under the chairmanship of former judge BK Gupta to study the point of action while reviewing the inquiry report.

they were considered guilty

Former Speaker Inder Singh Namdhari, Alamgir Alam, Shashank Shekhar Bhokta, then former secretaries of three Vidhansabhas and office bearers and workers of more than six Vidhansabhas.