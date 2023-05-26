Hearing in Rahul Gandhi passport case today, Congress leaders are demanding NOC, know the whole matter

Rahul Gandhi Passport Case Hearing: After Rahul Gandhi was found an accused in the National Herald case, his membership of Parliament was revoked. After the cancellation of membership, he had to surrender his diplomatic passport. Rahul Gandhi has now applied for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for an ordinary passport before the court. Hearing is going to be held in the court today on this application of Rahul Gandhi. Earlier on May 24, a hearing had already taken place in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court. Let us tell you that during the last hearing, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had opposed the demand for NOC to give a new passport to Rahul Gandhi and said that if Rahul is allowed to go abroad, it would affect the investigation of the National Herald case. Could. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vaibhav Mehta had said that the right to travel is a fundamental right.

What does Rahul Gandhi’s lawyer say?

In the Rahul Gandhi case, his lawyer argued that- no criminal proceedings are pending against my client and it is his fundamental right to travel. In the National Herald case, the court granted him bail in 2015. At that time the court had not put any restriction on his travel. The court further told that this matter is pending since the year 2018 and during this Rahul has gone out of the country several times. Rahul Gandhi is not an escape threat and traveling is his fundamental right.

Rahul Gandhi wants to go to America

Rahul Gandhi wants to go to America on 28 May. On reaching here, he is about to attend an event at Stanford University. In America, he is going to meet the expatriates on 29th and 30th.