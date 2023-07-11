Hearing in Supreme Court today on petitions filed against removal of Article 370

Today the Supreme Court will hear the petitions challenging the decision to remove Article 370. There are more than 20 petitions challenging the decision to remove Article 370. The hearing on the petitions will be done by a bench of 5 judges headed by CJI DY Chandrachud. In which Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice Sanjeev Khanna, Justice BR Gavai and Justice Suryakant will also be there.

Article 370 was abrogated from Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August 2019

Let us tell you that the Central Government had removed Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August 2019, after which the Constitution Bench is hearing the matter from October 2020. At the same time, regarding the hearing, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti had said that I hope that now the people of Jammu and Kashmir will get justice. Mehbooba Mufti had said, it was clear from the Supreme Court’s decision on Article 370 that it can be canceled only on the recommendation of the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had said about Article 370, hearing in the Supreme Court has raised hopes

Here, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had said about Article 370, the hearing in the Supreme Court has raised hopes that the rights that were taken away from us will be returned. He said that we want our rights back through the legal process. He also targeted the Modi government at the Centre.

SC dismisses plea seeking early elections

Let us tell you that before this, the Supreme Court had rejected the petition for early assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by saying that, ‘First we will hear the petitions to remove Article 370, only then other petitions will be considered’. Now the time of hearing is near and everyone’s eyes are fixed on the decision of the Supreme Court.

What is Article-370?

Added to the Constitution on October 17, 1949, Article 370 exempts Jammu and Kashmir from the Indian Constitution and allows the state to draft its own constitution (except for Article 1 and Article 370). It restricts the legislative powers of the Parliament with respect to Jammu and Kashmir. It also provided that “consultation” with the state government would be required to extend the central law on the subjects included in the Instrument of Accession (IoA). This was supposed to be an interim arrangement till a final solution to the Kashmir issue is achieved by involving all the stakeholders. It grants autonomy to the state and allows it to grant certain privileges to its permanent residents.

