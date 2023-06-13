Hearing of MNREGA workers’ arrears case in Jharkhand High Court, instructions to file affidavit

Jharkhand News: The Jharkhand High Court heard the appeal petition filed in Gola block of Ramgarh district in the matter of payment of dues for the year 2009-2010 to MNREGA workers. During the hearing in the division bench of Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad and Justice Ratnakar Bhengra, Deputy Labor Commissioner of Hazaribagh appeared physically. After hearing their reply, the bench directed the state government to file an affidavit. Also asked the applicant to make the Deputy Commissioner of Ramgarh a respondent in the case. The next hearing of the case will be on June 27.

The applicant challenged the order of the single bench

Earlier, the Bench was told by the Deputy Labor Commissioner of Hazaribagh that they do not know when and where the applicant was posted. The competent authority in this matter is the Deputy Commissioner of Ramgarh. Please tell that the applicant, the then junior engineer Rakesh Kumar, has challenged the order of the single bench by filing an appeal petition. He has demanded the cancellation of the order of the single bench. It has been said in the appeal petition that the matter of arrears of MNREGA workers is not of their time. He was not even posted at that time. He is not responsible for non-payment of dues.