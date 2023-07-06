Hearing on caste enumeration in Patna High Court can be completed today, order can be kept safe

The hearing on the petitions challenging the caste enumeration and their economic survey in Bihar could not be completed even on Thursday in the Patna High Court. Now the next hearing on this matter will be on Friday for the fifth consecutive day. It is possible that after the completion of the hearing on Friday, the order in this matter may be reserved by the High Court. A division bench of Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice Partha Sarathi is simultaneously hearing the PILs filed by Youth for Equality and several others regarding the matter. On Thursday also, the Advocate General presented his side in the court.

The Advocate General presented the state government’s side in the court

Advocate General PK Shahi told the court on Thursday that the survey and calculations being done by the state government in the state are correct. The state government has every right to do this. He told the court that it is the duty of the state government to get complete information about the people living in the state and to help them by getting information about their economic and social status. Under this, this work is being done.

Neither side will be given more time

Referring to the decisions given by the Supreme Court in several cases on Thursday, the Advocate General said in the High Court that the survey being conducted by the State Government is completely correct. There is no need for any kind of intervention in this. Shahi told the court that he would complete his arguments on Friday. The court said that now no one will be given much time in this matter because all the parties have put their points before the court.

On May 4, the High Court had stayed the counting

Significantly, the caste-based enumeration in Bihar started from January 7. After the completion of the work of the first phase, the work of the second phase was being done from April 15. Before the completion of the caste-based enumeration, on May 4, the Patna High Court, in an interim order, had stayed the caste-based enumeration with immediate effect. About 80 percent of its work has been completed.