Hearing on caste enumeration in Patna High Court, the court heard the state government’s stand

Patna. A hearing was held in the Patna High Court on Monday on caste-based enumeration in Bihar. A bench of Chief Justice Vinod K Chandran and Justice Partha Sarathi heard the matter. The hearing, which started at 2 o’clock, lasted for about two and a half hours. During this, Bihar’s Advocate General PK Shahi presented the government’s side in the court. The matter will be heard in the High Court on Tuesday as well. The hearing of this case will start in the court from 11:30 am on Tuesday.

Till now 80 percent calculation work completed

On May 4, caste-based enumeration was banned by the Patna High Court with immediate effect. The High Court had ordered that the data collected so far should not be destroyed. By that time more than 80 percent caste enumeration work had been completed. After the stay of the High Court, the government approached the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court refused to hear the petition saying that if the Patna High Court does not hear the matter by July 3, then the Supreme Court will hear the matter on July 14.

Counting started from January 7

In Bihar, the counting that started on January 7 was about to end on May 15, but before that on May 4, the Patna High Court had stayed it. After this, the Bihar government had approached the Supreme Court. On May 18, the case was heard in the bench of Supreme Court Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Rajesh Bindal. The bench had said that it has to be investigated whether the Nitish government is conducting the census under the garb of the survey. After this, the Supreme Court sent the matter back to the Patna High Court for hearing.