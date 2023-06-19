Hearing on the new rules for teacher reinstatement in Patna High Court, sought reply from Bihar government by August 29

While hearing the petition challenging the rules made by the state government for the reinstatement of teachers in Bihar, the Patna High Court has asked the state government to reply by 29th August. A division bench headed by Chief Justice KV Krishnan gave this direction while hearing a public interest litigation filed by Subodh Kumar regarding the matter.

Teachers reinstated from 2006 to 2023 will have to be included in the new appointment process

Advocate Abhinav Srivastava, on behalf of the petitioner, told the court that the state government has made new rules in 2023 to reinstate teachers on a large scale in the state. Under this, the process of reinstatement of teachers has been started in the state. He told the court that under the new rules framed by the state government in 2023, teachers reinstated from the year 2006 to 2023 will have to participate in this process.

BPSC has been entrusted with the responsibility of recommending

Abhinav Srivastava told the court that the teachers who will be reinstated under the new rules will get the status of government servants. Teachers who are working since 2006 will not get the benefit of being a government servant. Under this rule, the government has entrusted the responsibility of taking the examination and making recommendations for the reinstatement of teachers to the Bihar Public Service Commission.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment: Online application for teacher appointment starts, apply through this link

Next hearing will be on August 29

Advocate Abhinav Srivastava said that the qualifications and work of teachers appointed under Rules 2006 are the same, but the salaries of teachers reinstated under Rules 2023 will be different, which is a violation of the principle of equality. In the arguments held during the hearing in the case, Advocate Abhinav Srivastava, on behalf of the petitioner, Advocate General PK Shahi and Advocate Amish Kumar presented their respective sides on behalf of the State Government. Now the next hearing in this matter will be on 29 August 2023.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FeeqelA9UI4)