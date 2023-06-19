Hearing on the pathetic condition of students in universities in Patna High Court, sought answer from the government in two weeks

Patna High Court has summoned the response of the state government in two weeks while hearing a PIL filed regarding the pathetic condition of the hostels of the students located in the colleges of various universities of Bihar. A division bench headed by the Chief Justice gave this direction while hearing a public interest litigation filed by Vikas Chandra alias Guddu Baba regarding the matter.

Answer sought from the government in two weeks

The High Court asked the government to give complete information about the action taken by it in this matter to the court within two weeks. Petitioner Vikas Chandra alias Guddu Baba told the court that the condition of the hostels of the students in the state universities and their colleges is pathetic. There even basic facilities like clean and nice rooms, clean toilets, pure drinking water, canteen, electricity etc. are not available. The students living there have to face a lot of difficulties. It also affects their studies and their health.

Demand for construction of new hostels

Vikas Chandra alias Guddu Baba requested the court to construct new hostels for the students, in which all facilities are available for them so that they get the right environment to live and study. He told the court that on October 23, 2019, a representation has been given to the Chief Secretary and all the concerned parties in this matter, in which it has been said that basic facilities like clean rooms, bathrooms, toilets, electricity etc. should be provided for the students. .

