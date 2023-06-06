Hearing on the petition of Abbas Ansari postponed in the Supreme Court, petition has been filed to cancel the case, know the whole matter

Lucknow: son of mafia mukhtar ansari Abbas Ansari The hearing on the petition to be held in the Supreme Court on Tuesday was postponed. A case of forgery of land has been registered against Abbas Ansari. A hearing was to be held on this on Tuesday, on which everyone’s eyes were fixed. However, due to the adjournment of the hearing, no decision could be taken.

MLA Abbas Ansari, lodged in the jail of Kasganj, had demanded cancellation of the case registered against him in the petition filed in the Supreme Court. An FIR has been lodged against him for grabbing land. In this case, Abbas Ansari was earlier disappointed by the Allahabad High Court. The High Court had dismissed the petition.

Chitrakoot MLA Abbas Ansari was brought to Kasganj jail on 14th February. Since then he is lodged in the high security barrack in the jail. He has tight security in the high security barrack of the jail. Monitoring of Abbas is going on with drone cameras and body worn cameras. Abbas Ansari has suffered a major setback due to the stand of the Supreme Court.

Bahraich: The bride and groom died of a heart attack at the honeymoon’s SEZ, the last rites were performed on the same funeral pyre, know the matter

The Supreme Court has already refused to grant anticipatory bail to Mukhtar Ansari’s second son Umar Ansari in the same case related to illegal land grab in Jiamau, capital Lucknow.

In the year 2020, an FIR was lodged against Abbas Ansari and Umar Ansari at Hazratganj police station in connection with the forcible occupation of land in Jiamau, Lucknow. It is alleged that both of them captured the land through fake documents. After this, the green signal was taken from the Municipal Corporation for the construction and the building was also built on it.

Recently, Umar Ansari had filed a petition for anticipatory bail in the Supreme Court regarding this episode. However, the apex court refused to hear. Earlier, Umar had also received a setback from the Allahabad High Court.

The screws are being tightened one after the other on Mukhtar Ansari’s family. Mukhtar Ansari has been sentenced to life imprisonment on Monday in the famous 32-year-old Awadhesh Rai murder case. On August 3, 1991, Congress leader Awadhesh Rai was shot dead in a sensational way outside his house in Varanasi. Mukhtar Ansari was made the main accused in this case. After a long trial, he was sentenced to life imprisonment. Earlier in April, Mukhtar Ansari was sentenced to 10 years in another case.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Qc2yTAt7Sk)