Hearing today in Umesh Pal murder case, two charge sheets have been filed, preparation for action against two sons of Atiq Ahmed

Prayagraj: Hearing will be held on Wednesday in the famous Umesh Pal murder case in Dhumanganj police station area of ​​Prayagraj. Umesh Pal, who was the main witness of the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, and the case of two government gunner shootouts were in the headlines. Dhumanganj police station investigating the case has filed the second charge sheet against 8 accused in the court of Special Judge SC ST Act.

In the Umesh Pal murder case, a charge sheet has been filed by ACP Dhumanganj Mahendra Dev against Cash Ahmed, Rakesh alias Nakesh alias Lala, Arshad Katra, Niyaz Ahmed, Iqbal Ahmed, Shahrukh, Akhlaq Ahmed and Khan Shoulat Hanif.

In this, except Shahrukh, the other accused were arrested on March 21, out of which, at the instance of Atiq’s servant Rakesh and driver Cash Ahmed, more than 10 guns and 72 lakh cash were recovered from Atiq’s Chakia office.

No FIR was registered against any of these accused, but their names came to the fore during the investigation of the case. According to District Government Advocate Gulab Chandra Agrahari, in the Umesh Pal murder case, ACP Dhumanganj Mahendra Singh Deo has filed a charge sheet against eight accused before Special SC-ST Court Judge Anirudh Kumar Tiwari.

In this case, on the complaint of Umesh Pal’s wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered against these accused at Dhumanganj police station. Dhumanganj police station has filed a charge sheet of 1979 pages. The first charge sheet against one of the accused Sadaqat Khan has been filed in the court on 26th May.

Umesh Pal and his two security personnel were shot dead on February 24 in Dhumanganj, Prayagraj. Mafia Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed, among the main accused named in this case, were shot dead on April 15, 2023 at Calvin Hospital while being taken for medical examination.

Jaya Pal lodged an FIR in the case on February 25 at the Dhumanganj police station. In this, he named mafia Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista’s sons, Guddu Muslim etc. After the FIR, a case was registered under various sections.

Meanwhile, the police may soon file a charge sheet against four other accused as well. The names of Umar and Ali, sons of Atiq Ahmed, are included in this. Apart from this, action is also being taken against Khalid Zafar and Nafees Biryani, the very special builders of Atiq who have been made accused in the case.

Umar is in Lucknow jail in connection with the abduction and beating of property dealer Mohit Jaiswal in Deoria Jail. It is being said that before the incident, the main shooter Asad spoke to Umar on the phone. Apart from this, he had also met Umar on February 19 after plotting the murder of Umesh Pal in Bareilly Jail.

Along with this, evidence related to the involvement of Nirudh Ali in Naini Jail in other cases including extortion, attempt to murder has been found by the police during investigation. The shooters involved in the massacre had already met him in Naini Jail. It was he who told Khan Saulat Hanif to send Umesh Pal’s picture to Assad. On the other hand, Khalid Zafar, a resident of Kasari Masari, has also been made an accused in this case. After the Umesh Pal murder case, he had helped Shaista and others.

Apart from this, Nafees, the director of Eat on Biryani restaurant, has also been made an accused in the case. The Creta car that was used in the murder case belonged to him. However, on being interrogated in custody, he told that he had sold it some time ago.

