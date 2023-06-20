Hearing will be held in Patna High Court today in case of Aguwani Ghat-Sultanganj bridge collapse

The matter of the collapse of the Sultanganj-Aguwani Ghat bridge being constructed over the river Ganges near Bhagalpur will be heard in the Patna High Court on Wednesday in a bench headed by the Chief Justice. A petition has been filed in this matter by advocates Manibhushan Sengar and Lalan Kumar. And before this, during the summer vacation, a single bench of Justice Purnendu Singh took a serious stand in this matter while directing the MD of the construction company to appear in the court on June 21, and summoned him for an answer. Was.

The court had directed the company to file a detailed report

The court directed the bridge builder company to file a detailed report and said that it should give complete information to the court, in which it should be told that full details of the length of the bridge, DPR, soil quality etc. are available. The High Court had also summoned the action taken report from the government in this matter. The High Court had expressed surprise over the collapse of the bridge twice in 14 months.

The bridge was being built at a cost of Rs 1700 crore

It may be known that the under-construction four-lane bridge between Aguwani and Sultanganj of Khagaria, which is being built on the river Ganga, has been demolished. The court was told by the petitioner that this bridge was broken again due to corruption, substandard construction material and shoddy work of the construction company. This bridge was being built at a cost of Rs 1700 crore.

demanding strict action

Requesting the High Court to get the matter investigated by an independent agency or a judicial inquiry, the petitioner said that strict action should be taken against those who are guilty and responsible. This damage should be recovered from this construction company and other responsible and guilty people by blacklisting it.

