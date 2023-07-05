Heat broke all records in the whole world, July 3 was the hottest day globally

Washington, 05 July (Hindustan Times). Due to climate change, the heat is increasing all over the world. Now the summer has broken all the records till now. July 3 has been the hottest day in the world.

America’s National Center for Environmental Prediction has released a report regarding the heat. According to this report, July 3 was the hottest day ever recorded globally. On July 3, the average temperature of the world reached 17.01 degree Celsius. With this, the previous record made in the year 2016 was broken, when the average temperature of the world was recorded at 16.92 degree Celsius.

This heat wave has engulfed the whole world. North Africa has recorded temperatures close to 50°C. The situation is so bad that the parts of the world which have winter season are also feeling the heat. It is currently winter in Antarctica, but unusually high temperatures have been recorded here. Ukraine’s Vernadsky Research Base in the Argentino Islands recently broke its July temperature record with 8.7 °C.