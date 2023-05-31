Heat broke the record of last 16 years in Muzaffarpur, mercury crossed 40

Muzaffarpur: Wednesday 31 May was a day of record heat. According to the data of the Meteorological Department, after 16 years people had to face this kind of heat. In such a situation, in view of the scorching heat, hot wind and scorching sun, the CS has instructed all the PHC in-charges to treat the patients of heat wave first. Make a list of this too. He has also asked to give ORS packets to the patients coming to the OPD. CS Dr. Umesh Chandra Sharma has instructed not to take any kind of laxity in the treatment of heat web patients. Regarding this, order to keep beds safe in cool airy places in all hospitals, ensure use of available coolers, air conditioners, provide ice and cold water, arrange ORS booths and arrange ambulances in case of heat wave patients being referred. has been issued. Hospitals have been asked to arrange OAS, IV fluid, life-saving medicines in adequate quantity.

Record heat in last 16 years

According to the data of the Meteorological Department, after 16 years people had to face this kind of heat. According to the data released by the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature was recorded at 40.3 degree Celsius. And in the year 2007, on May 31, the maximum temperature was recorded at 40.7 degree Celsius. On the other hand, according to the forecast, the maximum temperature is increasing rapidly. With an increase of 1.5 degree Celsius in the last 24 hours, the mercury crossed forty. With the scorching sun, the condition of the people is miserable due to the humidity. People are coming out of their homes only when there is very important work. People’s bodies are burning due to the gust of hot wind on the roads. An alert has also been issued by the Meteorological Department regarding heat wave for the next four days.

Late train and the heat of the passenger’s condition

Most of the trains are running late these days. Moreover, the problems of the passengers have also increased due to the extreme heat. Passengers traveling in bogies other than AC are also complaining through social media. A passenger named Ranjit Kumar told that the Lichchavi train is being delayed without any reason. Complaining to the Railways through Twitter, the passengers told that the condition of the passengers is bad due to the heat. Requested that the trains should be run on time.

Maximum temperature data on May 31 in the last 16 years

2023 – 40.3

2022 – 36.0

2021 – 34.8

2020 – 34.8

2019 – 37.2

2018 – 34.8

2017 – 32.2

2016 – 36.0

2015 – 34.2

2014 – 33.2

2013 – 28.0

2012 – 40.1

2011 – 36.2

2010 – 36.8

2009 – 34.5

2008 – 39.1

2007 – 40.7

