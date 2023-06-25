Heat havoc in Muzaffarpur, after jaundice, now children in the grip of measles, know what experts say

The heat in Muzaffarpur district is not taking its name. In such a situation, due to no drop in temperature, children are now suffering from Measles (measles) after Jaundice. Apart from the OPD of paediatricians, about a dozen children suffering from severe jaundice are also admitted in Kejriwal and SKMCH hospitals. On the other hand, children suffering from measles are having cold, cough, runny nose, burning sensation in the eyes, sore throat, fever and skin rash. Apart from this, jaundice is also increasing rapidly in children due to the use of contaminated water.

Symptoms do not appear for 19 to 14 days after coming in contact

Doctors and experts say that children need special care during the summer season. Measles virus is spread through droplets spread in the air by coming out with cough or sneeze. Its symptoms do not appear for 19 to 14 days after coming in contact with it, but later the effect of infection starts appearing. Doctors say that children should be fed pure food and water during summer. Also, attention should be paid to cleanliness. Only then both the diseases can be prevented. Both these diseases are fatal and can prove to be fatal if proper and accurate treatment is not available.

Malnourished children are at risk of pneumonia

Senior child specialist Dr. Arun Sah said that the outbreak of Measles is increasing in different parts of the district. He told that it is a life-threatening viral exanthematous disease. Apart from this, 20 percent of children die due to pneumonia in malnourished children. To prevent this, one dose of MR vaccine must be given to children irrespective of previous vaccination. It is necessary to take special care of the children in this unbearable heat, so that the children stay away from the reach of these diseases.

