Heat Stroke: Heatwave created furore in Ballia, 74 died in 72 hours, know how many people died in a week

Lucknow. The outbreak of heat is continuing in Uttar Pradesh for the last several days. The outbreak of sunlight spewing fire from the sky has become so dreadful that now people’s lives are getting in trouble. Amidst the scorching heat and heat stroke, the figures of death coming from Ballia district hospital in UP are frightening. The number of deaths is heart wrenching. According to statistics, 74 people have lost their lives due to heat stroke in the last three days. For the last two days in Ballia, the temperature is continuously running beyond 43-44 degree Celsius. The beds of government and private hospitals are full of patients suffering from diarrhea and heat stroke.

101 died due to heat stroke in Ballia

Most of the patients coming to the emergency of Ballia District Hospital are dying. Due to the sudden increase in the number of deaths, even free dead bodies are not available. People had to carry the dead bodies in their private vehicles. According to government data, 101 deaths have occurred due to heat stroke in Ballia district in a week. According to the employees, there were not so many deaths in a day even during the corona infection.

The pyres kept burning all night on the Ganges Ghats

The pyre’s fire is not calming down all night on the Ganga Ghats. The pyres kept burning one after the other. According to the information, the elderly people above 50 years of age are most vulnerable to death. The sudden increase in death figures has created panic in the hospital administration. In a hurry, coolers and ACs have been installed in the emergency room, emergency ward and other wards. Doctors are telling people the ways to prevent heat stroke. Chief Medical Superintendent of the District Hospital, Dr. Diwakar Singh said that due to the scorching heat, the number of patients with sudden diarrhoea, heat stroke, high fever, respiratory problems has increased.

Akhilesh Yadav told the formula to defeat BJP in 2024, PDA will overpower NDA, know SP chief’s plan

Death figures from Ballia District Hospital

June 10 – 07

June 11 – 05

12 June –07

June 13 – 17

June 14 – 18

June 15 – 31

June 16 – 25