Heat Stroke in UP: Heat stroke created furore, yellow alert issued, more than 100 deaths in a week in Ballia

Lucknow, The scorching heat and heat wave continues in UP. In Ballia, the process of deaths due to heat stoke continues in the district hospital. In the last 24 hours, 31 people have died due to heat stoke. The number of people above 50 years of age is more among the dead. The government has taken this matter seriously. On Saturday, the Chief Medical Superintendent of the District Hospital, Dr. Diwakar Singh has been removed. At the same time, a team from Lucknow, the capital of UP, has left for Ballia. Here, a traffic sub-inspector Vinod Sonkar died due to heat stroke in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. CMS CBN Tripathi of the district hospital told that he suddenly fainted while on duty. Died during treatment. The cause of his death is heat stroke.

Meteorological Department issued a warning

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning to avoid severe heat and heat stroke. People have been appealed not to come out of their homes. To avoid the outbreak of heat stroke, ADM Devendra Pratap Singh said that it is necessary to arrange ORS solution, essential medicines, proper treatment of patients and cool rooms in primary health centers, community health centers and district hospitals located in the district.

#WATCH , Ballia, UP | SK Yadav, in-charge Medical Superintendent, District Hospital Ballia, speaks on increasing death figures of patients due to rising heat, he said, ‘On June 15, as per records, 154 people were admitted. On this day, 23 people died due to various reasons. As of… pic.twitter.com/g6mtdZHV8Z

— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 17, 2023 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Uproar in Ballia

Due to the weather in Ballia, there is uproar in the entire district. Amidst the scorching heat and heat wave, the figures of Ballia District Hospital are frightening. According to statistics, more than 100 people have died due to heat stroke in the last seven days. These deaths have shaken people. The temperature in Ballia district has been reaching above 43-44 degree Celsius for the last three-four days. The beds of government and private hospitals are full of patients suffering from diarrhea and heat stroke. Most of the patients coming to the emergency of the district hospital are dying.

Heat Stroke: Heatwave created furore in Ballia, 74 died in 72 hours, know how many people died in a week

Disturbance in hospital administration due to increase in death toll

Due to increase in the figures of sudden death in Ballia, there has been panic in the hospital administration. The pyre’s fire is not calming down all night on the Ganga Ghats. Here, coolers and ACs have been installed in the emergency room, emergency ward and other wards of the district hospital. Team of doctors, para medical is deployed. The number of patients is increasing continuously. Doctors are telling people the ways to prevent heat stroke.