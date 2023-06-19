Heat Stroke in UP: Heat wave havoc in UP, more than 150 deaths in Ballia-Deoria, health department engaged in investigation

Lucknow: There is hue and cry in UP due to the scorching heat. Due to the havoc of Lu, where people are finding it difficult to get out, many lives have been lost. In the state, the districts of Purvanchal are most vulnerable to heat stroke. The hospitals here are full of patients.

There is a stir in the health department after the news of maximum number of deaths due to heat and heat stroke came to light in UP’s Ballia and Deoriya. Here the death toll has crossed 150. Due to these deaths, the health department is under question.

With the removal of Dr. Diwakar Singh, Chief Medical Superintendent of Ballia District Hospital, a team has been sent from Lucknow to Ballia, which is gathering information regarding the cause of the deaths. Director Health Dr. AK Singh, Dr. KN Tiwari and Joint Director Dr. Mohit Kumar included in the team have given suggestions to the patients and attendants to prevent heat stroke. However, nothing has been officially said about the deaths yet. Officials are saying that the situation will be clear only after the blood, urine test and PM report of the admitted patients.

Dr. AK Singh told that most of the patients coming for treatment complain that they first complained of chest pain, shortness of breath and then fever. That’s why urine test, blood test and other tests are being done. Rest of the patients reached the hospital due to fear and panic. Other admitted patients also include people who already had a disease. At present, samples are being taken and only after that the cause of death can be confirmed.

On the other hand, heat wave has proved fatal in Deoria district as well. Here, from Saturday to Sunday late evening, 53 people are said to have died. It is being told that 35 people were brought to the hospital in a dead condition, while 18 patients died in the hospital itself. Due to the arrival of more patients, there was an atmosphere of chaos in the emergency. However, it has not been confirmed that these deaths were due to heatstroke.

According to doctors, heat stroke patients have increased due to the scorching heat. Because of this, more people are dying. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rajesh Kumar Jha has advised people not to leave the house in the afternoon. Apart from this, news of deaths of people due to heat and heat stroke has come to the fore in many places including Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Basti, Maharajganj and other districts of Purvanchal. The health department has officially asked to clarify the cause of death after investigation.

