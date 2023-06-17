Heat Wave in Bihar: Heat wave wreaks havoc in Banka, Barahat and Dhoraiya’s temperature was 44.3 degree…

Heat wave in Bihar The people of Banka are in a bad condition due to the scorching heat. On Saturday also, the heatwave continued throughout the day. Because of this people were worried. However, according to the Meteorological Department, there is no hope of relief from the heat wave for a few days. According to the Meteorological Department, Dhoraiya and Barahat blocks of Banka were included in the 10 highest temperature places of the state. The temperature was recorded 44.3 degrees in Dhaureya and 44.3 degrees in Barahat.

Maximum temperature 43.3 degree Celsius

The maximum temperature of the day was 43.3 degree Celsius while the minimum temperature was beyond 34 degree Celsius. Which is five degrees more than normal. Because of this, people were troubled throughout the day. Due to the humid summer, even fans, coolers and ACs are not able to give relief to the people. People tried to get relief by lying under the shade of a tree. On the other hand, many patients suffering from heat wave reached the hospital for treatment. Those who were given first aid. Along with this, the doctor appealed to all people to avoid heat stroke in such weather and advised them to drink more and more water. Specially also that electricity is also making people cry during the heat wave. People are getting worried as soon as there is a power cut.

Barahat and Dhoraiya remained the hottest

Apart from this, the heat wave remained more or less the same in other blocks as well. According to the department, there may be light to moderate rainfall at many places in Araria, Kishanganj, Purnia, Supaul, Bhagalpur, Munger, Lakhisarai and Jamui in the eastern part of the state. But the temperature of Banka will still remain the same. Although the Meteorological Department has issued a heat wave alert. People have been appealed not to come out of their houses from 10 am to 3 pm.