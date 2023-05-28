Heat wave in Bihar: Motors burning due to falling groundwater, borewells failing, SOP to be made for critical zones

Prahlad Kumar, Patna. In Bihar, the ground water level starts falling rapidly during summer. In 2023, there are 253 critical panchayats, where there is a problem of ground water. According to the ground water report received by PHED, motors have burnt in 24 wards of the state and boring has failed in 19 wards. For this reason people have to face water crisis in summer. Recently, a meeting has been held with all the states to improve the ground water. After this, the central government has issued SOP to all the states in the meeting to rectify the groundwater crisis, in which detailed information has been given on all the points to overcome the groundwater crisis, so that the groundwater level can be further improved by planning. Could

16 wards of Gaya and three wards of Nawada are involved in borewell failure. Where the borewell is failing. That is, the condition of these wards is serious. There, there have been 10 complaints of motor burning in Arwal two, Gaya two, Nawada five, Jehanabad one, Ara three, Aurangabad one and Jamui. According to the officials, where the motors are burning, due to lack of water, the motor runs for a long time. Despite this, the demand for water is not being met. Because of this the motors are burning.

These are critical zones

According to the report of the Central Ground Water Board, Bhojpur one, Muzaffarpur one, Nalanda one, Patna three, Vaishali two, Sheikhpura one and one block of Samastipur have been declared in the overexploited area. The drainage of water is happening fast here, but the water is not going back into the earth. According to officials, the ground water level here will end first. Jehanabad two, Muzaffarpur one, Nalanda one, Patna Sadar one, Samastipur one and Vaishali two blocks are in the critical zone. Here the ground water level is falling rapidly. At the same time, there are 46 blocks which have been declared as semi-critical zones. Ground water is extracted here, but the process of sending water to the ground remains less than 50 percent. The review of these blocks is being done regularly.

This SOP has come from the center

Identification of all types of water sources, technical report of water supply and demand should be made, how much rain water flows i.e. does not reach back to the earth. In which zone is the village in terms of ground water, to protect the source of water. At the same time, on the basis of its report, how many borings are failing every year and the work of removing encroachments from water sources and regular monitoring of ground water is included.

Recruitment process of teachers in Bihar speeded up, meeting of BPSC and Education Department today, important decisions will be taken

getting ready plan

Private boring will also be curbed in critical areas to improve the depleting ground water level. Time will be fixed for this and administrative process will have to be completed in getting private boring done. There will be a meeting next month to fix the deadline for boring.