Heat wave in Jharkhand till June 16, Meteorological Department issued orange alert for 5 districts including Deoghar

Till June 16 in Jharkhand heat wave warning has been issued. The Ranchi-based Meteorological Center of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued this warning by issuing a special bulletin on Sunday. The Meteorological Department has said that from June 11 to June 15, heat wave conditions will prevail at some places in Jharkhand. That’s why people need to take special precautions. The department has issued Orange Alert for at least 5 districts.

Severe heat in 5 districts including Deoghar

The Meteorological Center at Ranchi has special bulletin I have said that on Monday i.e. June 12, apart from Babanagari Deoghar, there will be heat wave conditions in all the three districts of Giridih and Kolhan division ie West Singhbhum, East Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan.

Yellow alert for these districts

Yellow alert has been issued for Palamu and Garhwa, the remaining two districts except Latehar of Palamu division. Yellow alert has also been issued by the Meteorological Department for Chatra, Hazaribagh, Koderma, Dhanbad, Jamtara and Godda. There will be heat wave conditions in some places in these districts of Jharkhand. Along with this, warnings of rain and thunderbolt have also been issued.

Orange alert till June 16 for these 5 districts

In this bulletin, the department has also told about the weather from June 12 to June 16, 2023. It has been said that between June 12 and 16, people in 5 districts East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum, Seraikela-Kharsawan, Giridih and Deoghar will have to face extreme heat. The Meteorological Department has issued a 5-day orange alert for these districts.

Yellow alert for 16 districts, no respite from heat

The Meteorological Department has issued Orange or Yellow alert for all 21 districts of the state except Dumka, Sahibganj and Pakur districts. Orange alert has been issued for 5 districts, while yellow alert has been issued for the remaining 16 districts. This means that people will have to bear the brunt of the heat at some places in these districts. There is a possibility of rain and thundershowers, but there will be no respite from the heat.