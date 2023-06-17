Heat Wave in Muzaffarpur: Due to indifference of monsoon, not only day, night also heavy, temperature beyond 41.8 degree

In Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, the temperature has remained stable at one place for the last four days. According to the records of the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature was recorded at 41.8 degree Celsius on Saturday as well. This is 7.1 degrees above normal temperature. And the minimum temperature was 25 degree Celsius. Due to the increase in the minimum temperature, the torture of scorching heat and humidity continues during the day as well as at night. People are boiling as soon as they step out of the house.

There is silence in the shops of the market during the day. Heatwave has affected everything from normal life. Monsoon’s indifference has put people in more trouble. According to Dr. AK Sattar, the senior scientist of the Meteorological Department, after June 18, the monsoon can become active due to favorable weather conditions.

last 4 days temperature

June 17 – 41.8°C

June 16 – 42°C

June 15 – 42.9°C

June 14 – 39.8°C