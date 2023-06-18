Heat wave kills 20 more people in Bihar, 4 beggars die on Gaya Junction platform, alert issued

The scorching heat continues to wreak havoc in Bihar. The havoc of severe heat is increasing in the state. The Meteorological Department has now issued an alert expressing the possibility of heat wave in the night after the day. On the other hand, for the last few days, when the mercury is being measured above 44 degrees in the state, during that time people are dying due to heat stroke. During the last 24 hours, 20 people lost their lives.

Effects of extreme heat in one and a half dozen districts

There is an effect of extreme heat in one and a half dozen districts of Bihar. Red alert for summer continues in Gaya, Buxar, Rohtas, Bhabua, Aurangabad and Arwal. The roads till the capital Patna started looking deserted. People are avoiding going out. At the same time, the process of death of people due to heat is also going on. Somewhere passengers are dying at the railway station and somewhere people are falling down and dying while walking on the road. Five people died in Gaya, four in Banka, three in Arwal and two each in Aurangabad, Rohtas and Nawada.

Four beggars died on the station platform in Gaya

Five people including four beggars died in Gaya. Beggars died on different platforms of Gaya Junction. Four beggars died due to the extreme heat. Due to heat in many districts including Patna, patients with deteriorating health are getting admitted in hospitals. One person each died in Patna’s PMCH and Masodhi. At the same time, 13 patients are being treated in Nawada Sadar Hospital and 43 in Gaya.

Teacher couple died in Banka, Shepherd died in Aurangabad

At the same time, now the government has also become serious about the deaths due to heat stroke. The disaster department has sought reports from the districts regarding the deaths due to heat stroke. A teacher couple died in Barahat of Banka due to this scorching heat. Retired teacher Dhananjay Prasad Singh (85 years) and his wife Manorama Devi (80 years) of Mohanpur village suddenly fell ill and both died. The shepherd died in Aurangabad. Other such incidents also happened in the state. People are being appealed to stay at home. It is being advised to get out of the house only after the evening.

Published By: Thakur Shaktilochan