Heat wave will continue in Bihar even today, Monsoon will gain momentum from this day, know what the Meteorological Department says…

Bihar weather forecast: For the last several days in Bihar, people are troubled by the hot winds and heat wave. Due to non-reduction of maximum and minimum temperature of day and night, it is becoming difficult for people to leave the house during the day. According to the Meteorological Center, there is a possibility of a slight drop in the maximum temperature from late Monday evening. At the same time, there is a possibility of heat wave in Banka, Jamui, Jehanabad, Khagaria, Lakhisarai, Nalanda, Nawada, Patna, Samastipur and Sheikhpura within the next 24 hours. That is, even on Sunday, there is less hope for people to get relief from the scorching heat and heat wave.

Monsoon expected to advance in next 48 hours

According to the Bihar Meteorological Service Center, conditions are favorable for the advancement of monsoon in some more parts of Bihar in the next 48 hours. In such a situation, there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall at many places in the eastern part of the state in the next three days from Araria, Kishanganj, Purnia, Supaul, Bhagalpur, Munger, Lakhisarai and Jamui districts. On the other hand, except in the north-eastern region Kishanganj, Araria, Supaul, Purnia and Katihar districts, there is a possibility of above normal temperature in the entire state.

Disaster Management Authority issued appeal in public interest

Bihar State Disaster Management Authority has issued an appeal in the public interest to prevent heat wave and heat stroke. Disaster has said to get out of the house with rescue in the next 24 hours.

Whenever you go out in the sun, drink water as often as possible, drink water again and again, always keep drinking water with you in the journey.

Wear light colored, loose fitting and cotton clothes.

Use sunglasses, cover your head with a scarf or cap and always wear shoes or slippers.

Eat light food, eat seasonal fruits with high water content like watermelon, cucumber, cucumber, muskmelon, orange etc. more and more.

Keep the animals in the shade and give them plenty of water to drink.

If you do not feel well or feel dizzy, contact the doctor immediately.

Aurangabad hottest on Saturday

replace mercury

Aurangabad 44.8

Patna 44.7

Bhojpur 44.5

Dehri 44.4

Balmikinagar 44.4

Gaya 44.1

Vaishali 42.8

Bhagalpur 42.6

Motihari 42.2

Chhapra 42.1

Darbhanga 41.2

Muzaffarpur 40.2

Note: Mercury in degrees Celsius

Deadly heat in Bihar! 7 died due to heatstroke, health of 13 deteriorated, take these precautions for protection

Maximum temperature in Imamganj in the last 24 hours

District-Block-Maximum Temperature

Gaya-Imamganj-44.7

Aurangabad-Nabinagar-44.6

Nawada- Nardiganj- 44.5

Patna- Dhanrua- 44.5

Jehanabad- Ghoshi- 44.4

Banka- Barahat- 44.3

Nalanda- Karay Parsurai- 44.3

Buxar-Simri – 44.3

Banka- Dhoraiya- 44.3

Nalanda- Ben- 44.3