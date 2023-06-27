Heavy collision between car and truck in Begusarai, one person died

Begusarai. A major road accident has happened in Begusarai, Bihar. Here a car hit the truck hard from behind. One died in this collision, while three others were seriously injured. A woman is also included in this. All are being treated at Begusarai Sadar Hospital. This incident took place near the over bridge of Zeromile under Barauni police station.

were returning after having the funeral feast

In relation to the incident, it is said that 4 people of the same family were returning from Teghra in their Maruti car after having a Shraddha ceremony. Randhir Kumar alias Tabu Sinha, resident of Chiranjeevipur of Bachwara police station area, Mamta Sinha, wife of advocate Girish Sinha, resident of Pokharia locality of Nagar police station area, and their two sons Dixit Kumar Raj and Akshit Kumar Raj were in the car. A truck was going in front of the car, but the rear light of the truck was off. In such a situation, the Maruti car hit the truck strongly from behind. The collision was so tremendous that one Tabu Singh died on the spot. Girish Sinha’s wife and his two sons were seriously injured.

Police rushed to the hospital

After the information of the incident, the number 112 vehicle of the police reached the spot and immediately took all the injured to Begusarai Hospital for treatment. Where the condition of two people remains critical. Tabu Singh used to work as a data operator in Teghra subdivision. At present, the treatment of all the injured is going on in Begusarai Private Hospital. There has been uproar among the family members due to this incident. Giving information regarding this incident, SP Yogendra Kumar said that one person died in a road accident. While three people of the same family are seriously injured.