Heavy collision between truck and bus on Purvanchal Expressway in Azamgarh, one killed, 20 passengers injured

Azamgarh. A horrific road accident has happened in Azamgarh, UP. A truck and a government bus collided near the underpass of Purvanchal Expressway before Sierha of Bilariaganj police station in Azamgarh. Due to which a female passenger died in the bus itself. At the same time, about 20 passengers in the bus were seriously injured. After the incident, there was chaos on the spot. After the incident, all the people were sent by ambulance to the district hospital. After the accident, the truck driver escaped by jumping on top of the pickup going next to him. At the same time, the Khalasi riding on the truck got into the hands of the people. Police has taken the body into custody.

Truck driver absconded after the accident

It is being told that the bus was going from Azamgarh towards Bilariaganj after filling the passengers and the truck was also coming from the front. Meanwhile, there was a collision between the side of the truck and the bus. During this where the bus got damaged. On the other hand, the passengers sitting on the side of the truck that had hit were seriously injured. The injured passengers were taken out with the help of the villagers. All the people were sent by ambulance to the district hospital. After the accident, the truck driver jumped and fled.

