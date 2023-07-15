Heavy devastation due to floods and rains in Himachal Pradesh, Sukhu government sought help from the Center

Shimla/New Delhi : Due to floods and rains, Himachal Pradesh is facing the brunt of heavy destruction. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has sought help from the central government to continue the relief and rescue work after the floods. According to a report in the news agency Bhasha, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has sought an interim assistance of Rs 2,000 crore from the Center for Himachal Pradesh, which is facing the brunt of the devastation caused by the heavy rains. Sukhu said that changes will be made in the relief rules to increase the compensation given to the flood victims in Himachal Pradesh.

Rs 4,000 crore loss due to floods and rains

Heavy to very heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh last week triggered massive landslides and flash floods, blocking roads and causing significant damage to infrastructure. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said that he has spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested him to give a final relief of Rs 2,000 crore. He told that the state has suffered a loss of Rs 4,000 crore and this figure may increase.

Disaster Relief Fund constituted for the affected family

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu had announced that each affected family would be given a compensation of Rs one lakh. He said that the relief rules will be changed to increase the compensation amount. According to the relief manual, at present a compensation of Rs 5,000 is given to each victim of the disaster. He said that a disaster relief fund has been created to help the people in trouble.

MLAs, ministers and officers will donate one day’s salary

He said that all ministers and Congress MLAs in his government have decided to donate one month’s salary to help the victims. He told that the association of officers of Indian Administrative Service and Himachal Administrative Service and others have also decided to donate one day’s salary to the relief fund. Chief Minister Sukhu said that we will also request the BJP MLAs to donate one day’s salary to the Disaster Relief Fund. He also appealed to the general public to contribute to the relief fund.

The government made a three-point strategy

The Chief Minister said that the government has made a three-point strategy-rescue, evacuation and restoration. Around 67,000 tourists, including 250 stranded in the snow-hit Chandratal in Lahaul and Spiti, have been rescued and the focus is now on repairing infrastructure. He told that some tourists are stranded in Kasol and Tirthan Valley. They are all safe and have been provided with food and other essential items. He clarified that the Rs 180 crore received from the Center is the aid amount given to the state every year during the monsoon. He said that the state government has not yet received financial help.

108 killed, 12 missing in floods and landslides

According to the State Disaster Response Centre, 108 people have died in Himachal Pradesh since the onset of monsoon on June 26, while 12 others are missing. 667 houses have been completely destroyed in the state. At the same time, 1,264 houses have been partially damaged. 17 people have lost their lives in Himachal in the last 24 hours, including six people killed in road accidents in Mandi and Shimla districts. Acting Director General of Police Satwant Atwal said that rescue operations are underway and police teams are moving towards interior areas where roads have been blocked due to floods and landslides. Atwal said that the tourists stranded in Kasol, Manikarna and surrounding areas have refused to leave without their vehicles and have decided to stay there till the situation becomes normal.

Himachal Pradesh Flood: Nature’s havoc seen in Himachal Pradesh, till now 91 people lost their lives due to flood

Home Minister Amit Shah approved Rs 180 crore

On the other hand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah approved the release of an advance amount of Rs 180.40 crore as the central share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for the flood-hit Himachal Pradesh. An official statement issued here said that the release of funds would help the state government in taking relief measures for the affected people during monsoon. It said that the Home Minister approved the release of the second installment (Rs 180.40 crore) of the central share of SDRF for 2023-24 to Himachal Pradesh as interim relief. Earlier, the central government had released the first installment (Rs 180.40 crore) of the central share from SDRF to the state on July 10 to help the flood-affected people in Himachal Pradesh.