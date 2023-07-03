Heavy rain alert in Bihar during next 24 hours, know forecast of Meteorological Department

Monsoon activity will continue in Bihar. Heavy rains are expected in North Bihar, South-Central, South-East and South-Central Bihar during the next 24 hours. According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, heavy to very heavy rain in the state’s West Champaran, East Champaran, Madhubani, Sheikhpura, Nawada, Lakhisarai, Munger and some light rain in Jamui, Supaul, Sheohar, Purnia, Kishanganj, Araria, Gopalganj, Sitamarhi, Katihar and Bhagalpur. There is a possibility of heavy rain at places.

The rainfall figure is fast moving towards normal

The temperature of Bihar will remain almost the same for the next five days. Monsoon rains may subside after two days, but it is forecast that the rainy season may continue. During this, there is also a possibility of thunder and lightning. According to the AMD report, the rainfall figures in Bihar are fast moving towards normal. The state has received more than 150 mm of rain till Monday. This is about 25 percent less than normal.

Heavy rain forecast for 48 hours

From Sunday to Monday morning, heavy rains have been recorded at some places in Jamui, Nawada, Siwan, Purnia, Gaya, Patna etc. districts of the state. At present, there is a forecast of continuous active monsoon in Bihar. Right now two trough lines are passing through Bihar. Because of this the monsoon is active. More or less, this weather condition is expected to continue for the next 48 hours.

There has been a spurt in the work of demolishing the litter

The faces of the farmers have blossomed due to the heavy rains for the last few days. Farmers are busy preparing paddy straw in the fields. Due to incessant monsoon rains in Patna district for the last few days, there has been a spurt in the shedding of paddy straw. So far, the work of breaking paddy straw has been done in 7800 hectare field in the district. Now only 5200 hectares of paddy straw is left to fall.