Heavy Rain: Flood threat looms over Delhi and Gujarat, Amit Shah takes stock of the situation in both the states

The danger of flood has started looming in Delhi and Gujarat. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also started worrying about this. the shah flood Spoke to the Chief Minister of Gujarat and the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on the phone regarding the situation and inquired about the situation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, spoke to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel about the flood-like situation arising in various parts of Gujarat due to heavy rains. He further told, there was a discussion with Delhi’s LG VK Saxena about the water level of Yamuna river. Sufficient number of SDRF and NDRF teams are available to help the needy people.

Yamuna crosses danger mark again, fear of flood

The water level of the Yamuna river in the national capital once again crossed the danger mark on Sunday. After heavy rains in many parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, the water level of Yamuna has increased due to release of water from Hathinikund Barrage. Officials said the rise in the water level of the river could affect the relief and rehabilitation work in the flood-affected low-lying areas of the national capital.

If Yamuna’s water level reaches 206.7 meters, many parts will be submerged

Revenue Minister Atishi had said on Saturday that the Delhi government was on high alert in view of the threat of floods due to the release of more than two lakh cusecs of water from the Hathinikund barrage into the Yamuna river. He expressed apprehension that if the water level reaches 206.7 metres, some parts of the Yamuna Khadar may be submerged. The water level of Yamuna is hovering around the danger mark of 205.33 meters for the last few days. On July 13, this record was reached at 208.66 meters.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel about the flood-like situation occurring in various parts of the state due to the recent heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/KVJID9gP8e

Yamuna’s water level reached 205.96 meters

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC) data, the water level of the Yamuna rose from 205.02 meters at 10 pm on Saturday to 205.96 meters at 9 am on Sunday and is expected to reach 206.7 meters by 4 pm.

Heavy rain likely in Himachal and Uttarakhand on July 25

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till July 25. According to the CWC data, the rate of water flow at Hathinikund barrage in Yamunanagar crossed the one lakh mark at 9 am on Saturday and remained between 2 lakh and 2.5 lakh cusecs between 10 am and 4 pm. Since then the rate of water flow is between 1.5 lakh cusecs to two lakh cusecs.

Flood situation in Delhi will affect rehabilitation

Officials of the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department said that heavy rains in upper parts of Delhi will affect the rehabilitation of affected families in lower areas and they may have to stay in relief camps for a long time. This may also affect the water supply in the city, which was affected for four-five days due to floods in the Wazirabad Pump House and the water supply was restored to normal only on Tuesday. The pump house supplies raw water to Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla treatment plants. These plants supply about 25 percent of the water to the city.

Heavy rains in Vidarbha, flood water recedes in Yavatmal and Buldhana

Akola of Vidarbha region in Maharashtra continues to receive heavy rains and on Saturday itself, the district received more than 100 mm of rain. He told that about 110 people stranded due to flood in Anandnagar Tanda village of Mahagaon tehsil in Yavatmal district of Vidarbha were rescued on Saturday. Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Anil Patil visited Yavatmal on Sunday to take stock of the situation. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rain is likely in Amravati district, while cloudy weather is expected in other parts of Vidarbha. Akola received 107.9 mm of rain. Whereas, Yavatmal received 24 mm of rain, Wardha 23.4 mm, Amravati 15.6 mm, Nagpur 6.7 mm, Gadchiroli 3.0 mm, Gondia 2.2 mm, Brahmpuri (Chandrapur) 2.4 mm and Buldhana 2.0 mm.