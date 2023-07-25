Heavy rain likely in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra, Meteorological Department issues red alert

New Delhi, 25 July (Hindustan Times). The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert predicting heavy rains in Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra for the next two days. With this, a red alert has been issued in Andhra Pradesh for 26 July.

On Tuesday, the Meteorological Department tweeted that there is a possibility of heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh on 25 and 26 July. Here a red alert has been issued for these days. A red alert has been issued in Karnataka for 25 July. Red alert has been issued in Telangana for 25 to 27 July.

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert on Wednesday, July 26, expressing the possibility of heavy rains in Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi. Orange alert has been issued in Himachal Pradesh on 26 and 27 July.