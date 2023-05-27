Heavy rain with thunderstorms in several districts of UP, trees fell and hoardings blown away, three killed including Lucknow-Gonda

Lucknow. Suddenly the weather changed in the capital of UP. In no time, it started raining heavily with strong wind. On Saturday afternoon, the weather changed due to strong storm and torrential rain and the whole city got disturbed. In Lucknow, traffic was disrupted due to falling of trees and hoardings were blown away at many places. During this, a house collapsed in Lalkuan area of ​​the city. Although people were evacuated safely. Like Lucknow, Bahraich, Gond and Sultanpur also received rain and strong winds. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in UP. According to meteorologists, the weather will remain like this for the next three days. Yellow alert has been issued in 57 districts of UP.

Two people including innocent died in Lucknow and Gonda

The wind speed in Lucknow was around 25 to 30 kilometers per hour. Due to this, there have also been incidents of trees and houses falling in many areas. At the same time, due to breaking of electric wires in some areas, the power supply had to be stopped. A house collapsed in Lucknow amid storm and rain, in which two people were trapped. Both were taken out safely. At the same time, an innocent person died due to being buried under the wall. Apart from this, a person riding a bike has died due to falling of a tree in Gonda. Along with this, the wall and thatch fell due to the storm in Kachhuna area of ​​Hardoi. Due to which the woman who went to take off her clothes died by being buried under the debris. There was chaos in the family due to the death of the woman. The effect of storm and rain was seen in other parts of the state including Kanpur, Noida, Barabanki, Sonbhadra, Mathura, Hathras.

Chance of rain till monday

In Noida-Ghaziabad, the sky was surrounded by clouds since morning. On the other hand, people have breathed a sigh of relief from the heat due to the cool winds. According to the Meteorological Department, the weather will remain like this for the next two days. While issuing an alert, the Meteorological Department has told that there may be thunderstorms in many districts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. There is a possibility of thunderstorms in Agra, Auraiya, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Hathras, Kannauj, Mainpuri, Etawah, Meerut. On the other hand, on Monday, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning of thunderstorm with rain in Noida, Ghaziabad, Amethi, Amroha, Ayodhya, Badayu, Banda, Bijnor, Chitrakoot, Farukhabad, Fatehpur, Kannauj, Lucknow, Moradabad, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj.