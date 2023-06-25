Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Mumbai, balcony of three-storey building collapses in Vile Parle area, 2 killed

Mumbai Building Collapse: Ground plus three-storey building collapsed near Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle area in Mumbai on Sunday. Two people have died in this accident. Whereas, five people trapped in the building were evacuated and sent to Cooper Hospital for treatment. BMC said that two people injured in the accident were declared brought dead by the doctors. At the same time, the condition of other injured people is stable. Mumbai Fire Brigade and Mumbai Police are present on the spot.

A three-storey building collapsed in Ghatkopar as well.

Earlier, a portion of a three-storey residential building had also collapsed in Ghatkopar area on Sunday morning. During this, four persons were taken out from the third floor. A fire official said that two persons are still trapped on the first floor of the building, efforts are on to rescue them. He told that there is no information about any casualty in this incident.

Heavy rains in Mumbai since Saturday

The official said that it has been raining heavily in Mumbai and its suburbs since Saturday. A portion of the building at Chittaranjan Nagar of Rajawadi Colony in Ghatkopar collapsed at around 9.30 am. After getting the information of the incident, the fire department, municipal body and NDRF personnel had reached the spot. On the accident, Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha told news agency ANI that a portion of a building collapsed in Ghatkopar. Four people have been rescued safely and two people are still trapped inside, rescue work is going on.