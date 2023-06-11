Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Pakistan, 25 killed, 145 injured

At least 25 people have died and 145 have been injured due to heavy rains in the northwestern part of Pakistan. The authorities gave this information. He told that many houses collapsed due to the rain. According to senior rescue officer Khateer Ahmed, many trees were uprooted and electric poles fell due to rain and hailstorm in Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Karak districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Ahmed told that the officials are working to provide relief to the injured in this emergency.

More than 1,700 people died due to rain and floods

In Pakistan last year, more than 1,700 people died due to rains and floods during the monsoon. About three crore 30 lakh people were affected by this and about 80 lakh people were displaced. To reduce the impact of natural disasters, the government allocated US$1.3 billion for climate action in its draft national budget.

Instructions to speed up the relief operation

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the loss of lives due to rain and storm and directed officials to speed up relief operations. Sharif ordered the officials to take emergency measures in advance in view of cyclone Biperjoy coming in the Arabian Sea. Pakistan’s Disaster Management Agency said that the severe and intense cyclone is moving towards the south of the country and due to it winds will blow at a speed of 150 kilometers per hour.