Heavy rains flood, landslides in Gujarat and Uttarakhand, Badrinath National Highway closed

Due to heavy rains in Uttarakhand and Gujarat along with other parts of North India, incidents of flash floods and landslides have been observed. The India Meteorological Department has issued an Orange Alert in view of the situation in some parts of Uttarakhand till July 5. At the same time, due to the landslide in Chamoli district of the state, the Badrinath National Highway has been blocked for the second time yesterday. Talking about the rapid progress of Monsoon over the country, IMD Scientist Soma Sen said that Monsoon is currently active with its rapid progress in the last 4-5 days. Except some parts of North West India, the monsoon has affected almost the entire country. Monsoon has covered entire Gujarat and South-East Rajasthan.

#WATCH , Uttarakhand: Due to incessant rainfall in Chamoli district, the Badrinath National Highway (NH-7) has been closed for the last 13 hours at Lambagad and Khachada drains, due to which passengers are stuck. NHAI is working to open the highway. pic.twitter.com/SjfnZ8F960

9 people died so far



Let us tell you that during the last two days, 9 people have died due to incidents related to heavy rains in Gujarat. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel on the current situation in the state. He said that NDRF and SDRF teams are working closely with the local administration to help the people. Shah released a tweet on his official Twitter handle and told that, I spoke to Chief Minister Shri @Bhupenderpbjp ji and inquired about the situation. NDRF and SDRF teams and local administration are engaged in helping people in these areas. In this difficult time, the central government and the state government are standing with the people.

The government is working hard to provide all possible help to the people affected by the flood-like situation that has arisen in many places due to heavy rains in Gujarat. Chief Minister Mr. @Bhupendrapbjp Talked to ji and got information about the situation. Teams of NDRF and SDRF and local administration have reached the people in these areas.

