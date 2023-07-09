Heavy rains wreak havoc, impact on railway services, 20 trains affected in North India

Due to continuous rains in many parts of the country, the life of common people has been badly affected. The effect of rain is visible on everything. There are reports that due to the rains, rail services have also been badly disrupted in the northern parts of the country. It is being told that about 20 trains have been affected here. Landslides and floods are being cited as the main reasons behind train services being affected. Due to rain, many trains have been canceled and many are running late from their scheduled time.

Till now, 20 trains are affected due to heavy rains in the northern parts of the country: Northern Railway pic.twitter.com/uanjZZMZCJ

— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023



Operational Measures



To manage railway operations in view of the problems caused by heavy rains, Central Railway has adopted various measures like water pumps and micro tunnelling. Central Railway has installed more than 166 water pumps at more than 16 sensitive places. Not only this, many measures like pruning of trees, removal of dirt and cleaning of culverts have been adopted to avoid problems due to rain.

landslide due to heavy rain



Due to the rain, there was a sudden flood in Gramphu village and Chhota Dharra this morning, due to which the landslide occurred. In Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla today, a house collapsed resulting in the death of three members of a family, while several others were badly injured. Monsoon is currently active in this part of the country. Heavy rains are continuing in northern states like Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir etc. It has been raining in Delhi for two consecutive days. At the same time, orange alert has been issued for rain in Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan and red alert has been issued in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh for the next few days.