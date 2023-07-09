Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India, rivers and streams in spate, school holidays in many states

There is a flood-like situation in many states due to the monsoon showers in North India. Due to heavy rains in many states including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, people’s life has become difficult. The condition of Delhi and Himachal Pradesh is worst. Due to heavy rains, many cities have become water-logged. In view of the heavy rains, the government has closed the schools. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has said that due to continuous rains in Delhi, schools will remain closed tomorrow i.e. on Monday.

Schools will remain closed tomorrow due to incessant rains in Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/6Sl5kyupHP

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) July 9, 2023



school holiday due to heavy rain

It is not only Delhi that has been flooded due to rain. Due to heavy rains in Himachal too, houses and many vehicles have been washed away. Roads have become ponds. In view of the deteriorating situation due to the rain, the Chief Minister of the state Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has announced a holiday for tomorrow and the day after tomorrow i.e. 10 and 11 July in all schools, colleges and universities. This information has been given in the press statement issued by the Chief Minister. Significantly, it has been raining heavily in Himachal Pradesh since Saturday, due to which the road has been filled with water. The rivers are in spate.

Here, there is hue and cry in Haryana as well. Normal life has become disrupted due to heavy rains in many areas of the state. The government and the district administration have issued orders to close all the schools in Gurugram tomorrow. The DC of Gurugram has said that in the larger public interest and keeping in view the safety of the students, all government and private schools in Gurugram district are directed to remain closed tomorrow i.e. 10 July 2023.

All Government and Private Schools (including Play schools etc.) falling in #Gurugram The districts are directed to remain closed tomorrow ie on 10th July 2023 in larger public interest and for safety and security of the students.@DC_Gurugram @nishantyadavIAS @diprogurugram1 pic.twitter.com/abjyzgbBWW

— Mukesh Vashisth (@MVashisth009) July 9, 2023



Delhi-Himachal water-water

Significantly, along with Delhi, heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh. Landslides have occurred at many places due to heavy rains, due to which many houses have been damaged. Five people have died in the state due to heavy rains and landslides. Several cars were washed away in the flood caused by heavy rains in Kasol area of ​​Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. At the same time, due to the spate in the Beas river, the Panchvaktra temple of Mandi has been submerged in water. The Mandi Kullu highway has been closed due to landslides caused by rains in the state and sliding of rocks from the mountains. At the same time, due to heavy rains in Delhi too, the roads have become ponds. There has been a flood-like situation in the whole of Delhi.

Weather: Torrential rains and landslides wreaked havoc in Himachal, 5 people died, shops and vehicles washed away weather forecast